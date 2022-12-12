MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver who crashed in Madera was almost three times the legal limit, according to the Madera Police Department.

Police say officers got a call of a crash Sunday night involving a car in a house. When officers arrived, they say the vehicle did not crash into the home, but had crashed into the yard.

Officers say they found 31-Year-Old Carlos Daza-Morales, who was identified as the driver of the suspect vehicle, that struck the residence located on Granada Drive.

Daza-Morales was later booked into Madera County Jail for DUI after providing a breath sample that indicated his blood alcohol content to be almost three times the legal limit, according to police.

No injuries were reported.