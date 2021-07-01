Alleged Fresno gang member arrested in Selma with loaded, unregistered handgun, police say

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Selma police arrested a man after officers say they found a loaded unregistered handgun in a vehicle on Thursday.

Officers from the Selma Police Department made a traffic stop around 8:00 p.m. near Wright Street and Floral Avenue. Police officers say among the four individuals in the vehicle they found a handgun in a black plastic bag.

Officers say the firearm belonged to Felipe Esquivel, 30, who was arrested. Additionally, a passager was arrested on an outstanding warrant and the remaining occupants were released with no criminal charges.

According to investigators, Esquivel is a documented gang member from the city of Fresno.