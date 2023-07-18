RICHGROVE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Richgrove gang member was arrested Monday for various charges related to a shooting that took place on July 10, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say on July 10 they responded to a shooting in Richgrove. During their investigation, they found that two brothers were confronted by an unidentified person.

Deputies later identified the suspect as 31-year-old Francisco “Chico” Pantoja.

On Monday, TAGNET Detectives say they were able to make contact and detain Pantoja while he was leaving his home. He was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, parole violation, and participating in a criminal street gang.