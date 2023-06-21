MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the Father’s Day double homicide of a father and son in Madera, made his first appearance virtually in court Wednesday.

Authorities arrested the suspect, 51-year-old Francisco Ramirez Trejo after they say he was trying to cross over the border into Mexico late Sunday night.

Now in Madera County custody, Trejo was given a court-appointed attorney, who entered a plea on his behalf, of not guilty for all charges.

Charges, including the murders of both Jesus Gil Sr. and his son Jesus Gil Jr., or Jesse.

“We arraigned Francisco Ramirez Trejo on two counts of murder. We’ve added a special circumstance for the multiple murder. He’s also charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a third individual, a 15-year-old who was injured at the scene,” said Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno.

That teenager will survive their wounds.

Wednesday, the judge denied Trejos Bail.

The suspect could face life in prison without the possibility of parole, as the Madera County D.A. raised the possibility of pursuing the death penalty.

“We will have a death penalty consideration that happens, but right now we’re still gathering information,” said Moreno.

Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue said they received 911 calls just after 4 a.m. from two residences roughly a block apart in the area of Avenue 9 and Las Palmas Avenue.

They allege Trejo and Jesse got into a fight at a wedding reception on Avenue 9, and that Trejo left and went to a different home where he allegedly killed Gil Sr.

They say he then returned to the Avenue 9 residence and shot and killed Jesse.

“There has not been a weapon recovered in this case. But depending on what the eyewitnesses and how that testimony comes in, it may or may not be a significant factor moving forward,” said the district attorney.

Family members believed Trejo was a friend, and told us only a week before this father and son were killed by Trejo, Gil Sr. saved Trejo’s life after he pulled him out of a canal.

“My understanding is that his criminal history is very minimal. Remember that doesn’t mean he hasn’t committed other crimes, only that he hasn’t been arrested and prosecuted for them,” said Moreno.

Trejo will be back in the Madera County Superior Court on June 23 for a pre-preliminary hearing, before his preliminary hearing on July 3.