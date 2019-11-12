Alleged driver in fatal crash on Highway 180 charged with DUI

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who allegedly drove into and killed a man on a Fresno stretch of Highway 180 has been charged with misdemeanor DUI and driving without a license.

According to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Andrea Zapien was issued a citation and released from jail early Tuesday morning.

Her arrest comes after the incident on Monday which CHP says began with a single-vehicle crash and developed into a four-vehicle crash. It claimed the life of 20-year-old Xavier Olivares. It happened just before 10 p.m. on the eastbound Highway 180, west of Highway 41.

The California Highway Patrol continues to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

