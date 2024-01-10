REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Wednesday morning, it was revealed that 43-year-old Matthew Bonds, who had been missing since Saturday, was the man found dead inside a detached shed at the neighbor’s home.

Reedley Police now confirm the third victim is another family member identified as Darrell Bonds.

In the latest update, Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza says investigators are still trying to figure out the motive, but a safe that was in the Bonds’ home was found pried open and empty.

Guns, money, and other personal items were deemed stolen.

Even though three people have been charged in this case, two of them are out on bail.

Four flowers, four candles for four victims, now lie outside the home on Church Street as three generations were killed in their own home in Reedley.

The four people who lived inside the home were 81-year-old Billy Bonds, his son, 61-year-old Darrell, his daughter-in-law Guadalupe, and her husband Matthew.

We spoke with a friend of the family’s off camera. She wanted to remain anonymous.

“We see it all the time on the news, but you never think that it’s going to happen to you,” she said.

Inside the Bonds’ home, there was a safe.

“We did in fact find that that safe was pried open, it was violently pried open,” Garza said. “There were weapons inside of that safe, and also some currency inside that safe, but everything that was in there was gone.”

Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza says during a search of the neighbor’s home, possible evidence was found.

“During the search of that residence we did locate forensic evidence, we did locate property that we know belongs to Billy Bonds,” he said.

In the backyard on Tuesday morning, investigators found the body of Matthew Bond.

What we know about the suspects is that 21-year-old Rafael Gonzales and his girlfriend, 34-year-old Brynn Curtis were both charged with accessory after the fact. Brynn’s son, a 17-year-old high school student, is facing all four counts of homicide.

According to officials, the teenage suspect and Matthew Bonds were friends.

Curtis and Gonzales posted bail Wednesday morning for $5,000 each. Friends say Bonds’ good nature may have led to his murder.

“Unless it was just for money because he always kept money here and he would loan it to [the neighbors],” said the anonymous friend. “We definitely want justice, we want everybody that’s involved to be caught and not on the streets.”

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office says there will be a court hearing Thursday to determine whether or not to charge the teen as an adult.