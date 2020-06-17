Airman charged with murder of federal officer at Oakland courthouse

In this Sunday, June 7, 2020, booking mugshot courtesy Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office shows 32-year-old suspect Steven Carrillo, an active-duty U.S. Air Force sergeant arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, and wounding two other officers Saturday. (Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Authorities say a U.S. airman with ties to the so-called boogaloo right-wing extremist movement killed a federal security officer outside a U.S. courthouse near San Francisco.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo was charged Tuesday with murder in the shooting of Officer David Patrick Underwood and the attempted murder of another officer during a night of violent protests in Oakland on May 29.

Carrillo separately faces state charges in the fatal shooting and ambush of a Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputy and the wounding of four other officers on June 6. Carrillo is expected to enter a plea to the state charges next month.

In an eight-day span, an Air Force sergeant fatally shot a federal security officer and wounded his partner outside a U.S. courthouse and ambushed and killed a California sheriff’s deputy and injured four other officers, federal authorities said Tuesday.

In announcing murder and attempted murder charges in the shooting of the security personnel, authorities alleged Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo, 32, had ties to the far-right, anti-government “boogaloo” movement and that the plot to target them was hatched a day earlier during an online chat with an accomplice and a third person.

David Patrick Underwood, 53, was killed and his partner was wounded as they guarded the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland while a large demonstration over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis was underway nearby. Officials said Carrillo used the protest as cover for the crime and for his escape.

“Pat Underwood was murdered because he wore a uniform,” David Anderson, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California, said at a news conference at the Dellums building.

Carrillo is being held without bail in jail in Monterey County. He is expected to enter a plea to the state charges next month.

