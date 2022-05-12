TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who were arrested Tuesday in connection to a series of agricultural equipment thefts have been formally charged, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office announced Thursday that Pedro Coronado and Alexis Avalos have been charged with four counts of felony grand theft and one felony count of receiving stolen property exceeding $950 in value.

Coronado’s charges were enhanced with special allegations that the offenses were committed while he was released on his own recognizance in two other filed criminal theft cases in Kern County, according to officials.

On Tuesday, detectives say they found a truck that matched the description of a truck used by a suspect in multiple investigations. Coronado and Avalos were found inside the truck and subsequently arrested in connection to the thefts according to detectives.

Coronado is a suspect in several equipment thefts in Tulare County, according to officials. He was arrested on May 3 for the theft of an excavator in Earlimart and was released the next day on bail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Avalos has multiple active arrest warrants in Kern County, according to officials.

Both men entered a not guilty plea and are scheduled to return to court on May 20. A bail hearing for Coronado is also scheduled for that day, according to the DA’s office.

Investigation into the series of thefts is still ongoing and the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them.