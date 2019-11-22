After police made safety promise, southeast Fresno neighborhood feels its been kept

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — The day after gun violence rocked a southeast Fresno neighborhood, Fresno Police promised to make residents there feel safe again.

Three days after that promise, neighbors feel police have definitely kept their end of the bargain.

“It’s now my job, as a southeast district commander, to make sure that we let them know we’re here with them. We’re going to help them through this, too,” Capt. Anthony Martinez with Fresno Police said. “That whole neighborhood was victimized when this took place.”

Close to 8 p.m. Sunday, 10 men were shot in the backyard of a home on the 5300 block of East Lamona Avenue. Four of them died, while six were taken to hospitals. Some victims are still recovering.

At a press conference Monday, Martinez and other Fresno Police leaders said they dedicated extra resources into the southwest policing district — particularly to patrol the neighborhood.

Besides just extra resources, though, police have made a point to have some of its Hmong officers also go door-to-door. This was to let neighbors know there’s no barrier to police, or other services, like counseling.

Choua Vang lives in the neighborhood this tragedy happened. He said two weeks prior to Sunday’s violence, a shooting happened right by his house.

All the gun violence has fostered some fear in him.

“Even a random person that would be jogging [toward] me would make me jump or scared,” he said.

But, he and other neighbors we talked to say the increased police presence has helped ease their concerns. Even with the suspects still out there, Vang said police have calmed him down.

“I hope they keep up with the patrolling, maybe when we know that the violence and shootings have stopped,” Vang said.

On the phone, police say they’re still exploring some leads on suspects.

Several of the victims families, as well as city leaders, have created GoFundMe campaigns to help with financial costs stemming from the shooting. The city one will be administered by The Fresno Center to help families with their funeral and medical costs.

Here’s a list:

