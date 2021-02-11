‘Advocate for pedophilia’ returns to Fresno after arrest in Denver with 12-year-old girl, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Members of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office returned a man who was arrested in Colorado last month – alleged to have lured a 12-year-old Fresno girl out of the city to take a cross-country flight to Virginia.

On Dec. 14, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Fresno Police received a report that the girl went missing, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Following Larson’s arrest, the 12-year-old victim was returned to her family in Fresno shortly after they were found in Denver. Larson was flown back to Fresno on Thursday.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Larson is facing a series of federal charges including:

Kidnapping

Transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity

Online coercion and enticement

Sexual exploitation of a minor

Receiving and distributing child pornography

Deputies add that Larson is not eligible for bail.

“He is a white supremacist and a well-known advocate for pedophilia,” said Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims during the announcement of Larson’s arrest in December. “This is a man who runs a website, which encourages the raping of children and sharing of naked photos and video of children being raped.”