FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) announced the results of a statewide underage drinking enforcement operation.

ABC says officers from 36 local police and sheriff’s departments throughout California cited more than 110 individuals during ABC’s statewide “Shoulder Tap” operation on Saturday.

The operation focuses on adults who purchase alcohol for people under the age of 21.

“We conduct these operations as an effort to keep alcohol out of the hands of our youth,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “This collaborative effort among California law enforcement agencies spotlights underage drinking prevention, increases public safety for communities, and helps reduce DUIs.”

According to ABC, a total of 13 suspects were cited in the Central Valley including two by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department, four by the Hanford Police Department, two by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s (ABC’s) Stockton District Office, and five by ABC’s Fresno District Office.

The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.