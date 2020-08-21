Active shooter suspect shot and killed in SLO County, Sheriff says

NIPOMO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said they shot and killed a suspect in an apparent active shooter situation on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies and California Highway Patrol officers engaged the active shooter and killed the suspect.

The shooting was first reported in the Vons parking lot in Nipomo — a city just northwest of Santa Maria.

There is no known threat to public safety at this time, according to the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office.

No other injuries have been reported.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

