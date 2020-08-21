Active shooter suspect shot and killed in SLO County, Sheriff says

NIPOMO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said they shot and killed a suspect in an apparent active shooter situation on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies and California Highway Patrol officers engaged the active shooter and killed the suspect.

The shooting was first reported in the Vons parking lot in Nipomo — a city just northwest of Santa Maria.

There is no known threat to public safety at this time, according to the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office.

No other injuries have been reported.

ACTIVE SHOOTER UPDATE 12:50: Sheriff’s Deputies and CHP engaged the active shooter and the suspect is deceased. There is no known threat to public safety at this time. We are determining if there are others with injuries. We continue to ask the public to stay clear of the area. — SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) August 21, 2020

No other details were immediately available.

