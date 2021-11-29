Accused serial robber caught in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say an alleged serial robber has been caught in Tulare County.

Last Tuesday, Tulare County deputies were called to the Guadalajara Market on Avenue 196 in Strathmore for an armed robbery. During their investigation, detectives say they identified 35-year-old Nicholas Parriera as the suspect.

On Sunday, deputies were called to another robbery at Rup’s Market on Springville Avenue in Porterville. Detectives believed Parriera was the suspect in that robbery as well.

On Monday, deputies found Parriera and took him into custody on charges of armed robbery and theft.

Detectives believe Parriera is involved in additional robberies within Tulare County.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.