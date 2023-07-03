TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Vandalism and theft at Barlett Park were reported to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning, deputies say.

Authorities say they received a call regarding theft and vandalism from three separate bathroom buildings inside Barlett Park, located at 28801 Worth Drive.

Officials state multiple pieces of brass piping and fittings were cut out and stolen, causing approximately $15,000 dollars in damage.

According to deputies, park employees believe the theft occurred sometime between 5:00 p.m. on Friday and 8:00 a.m. on Monday.

This is an ongoing investigation. Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office encourage anyone with information regarding the case to contact them at (559) 733-6218.