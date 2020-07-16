Abandoned car with bullet holes found crashed in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are searching for victims after a crashed car was found abandoned with bullet holes on the vehicle Thursday morning in central Fresno.

Police say they found the car near Gettysburg and First street after getting a call around 2 a.m. about four to five shots being fired a few blocks away near Willis and First.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

