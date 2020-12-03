A second victim has died after 3 shot in Merced

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A second victim has died after three people were shot in Merced Wednesday morning, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say three people were shot early Wednesday morning at around 1:30 a.m. near Santa Fe Ave and Glen avenue.

Merced Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of a multi-unit apartment complex.

When officers arrived they say they found two people shot and in critical condition. One victim died at the scene, while the second victim later died, according to police.

The motive for the shooting is not known at this time.

Merced Police are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Sgt. Solis at 209-385-4703 or by email at solisr@cityofmerced.org.