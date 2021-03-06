Man shot and killed in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in Central Fresno, according to authorities.

Fresno police say they responded to a shooting around 10 a.m. at the Sierra Inn on Parkway Drive.

When officers arrived to the scene they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso in the parking lot.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The victim is described as a man in his 30s. If you have any information call Fresno police.

