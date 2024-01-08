REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As police in Reedley continue to search for answers to what happened in this weekend’s triple homicide on South Church Avenue, family members of Guadalupe Bonds are also asking their own questions.

“How can a person, take another person’s life away?” her uncle Martin Vasquez asked.

44-year-old Guadalupe Bonds was just one of three victims who were found dead in their own home by investigators on Saturday.

Police also identified 81-year-old Billy Bonds as the other victim. One victim is still waiting on proper identification from family and the coroner’s office.

Still, with the news of this homicide investigation, Vasquez and the rest of his family are grieving Guadalupe’s loss.

“She was always a giving person, never a selfish person, always a giving person,” he added.

Vasquez said on Thursday some of the family came over for dinner at their house, and nothing seemed out of the ordinary then.

On Friday he said they did not hear from Guadalupe Bonds. And by Friday night, her brother said he went to check on her at the home, but no one answered the doorbell.

The next day, on Saturday, he said there was still no answer. He decided to go inside, and he said once he got inside, he instantly realized something was very wrong.

Reedley Chief of Police Joe Garza said they initially believed it was a burglary, and there are still signs that are part of the crime, including an empty gun safe.

“We are investigating this as a burglary as well. That is the secondary issue in all of this, so we’re investigating this all together to be able to tie all the pieces together,” Garza said.

At this time, Garza said they cannot release the cause of death for the victims, so as to not tamper with the investigation.

Meanwhile, Garza said they are still searching for another person who lived at the home; 43-year-old Matthew Bonds— Guadalupe’s husband of 24 years.

Police said all four of the people involved lived in the home together. Due to his health, and the homicides, Matthew Bonds is described as missing and at risk.

“At this point, we do not have any suspects identified, or do we have any persons of interest at this time. Matthew Bonds is still considered just missing, because of his residency and the acts that occurred there, I’m in fear for his safety,” Garza said.

Police said they have not been able to get in touch with Mathew Bonds. They said they have searched many locations he is known to visit. At this time they do not have a description of a vehicle he could be driving.

Still, Vasquez says he and the rest of his family want answers, and he misses Guadalupe Bonds more than he can describe.

“She always put herself number 2. Number 1- the people around her. She always gave,” Vasquez said.