MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A now 44-year-old man has been convicted for the attempted murder of a Madera County Sheriff’s deputy that occurred in November 2018, the Madera County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.

Luis Alberto Maravilla of Madera who at the time of the incident was 39 years old, was arrested following an hours-long standoff with the deputies.

According to the authorities, on November 11, 2018, just after 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a domestic dispute in the 28000 block of Avenue 15 3/4.

When the Madera County Sheriff’s Sergeant identified as 28-year-old veteran Mike Pace arrived at the scene, officials say he was shot in the leg by Maravilla. Maravilla was eventually booked and Sergeant Pace has since recovered from the injury.

The DA’s office says on May 2 a Madera County jury found Maravilla guilty of the attempted murder of a Madera County Sheriff’s Deputy, nine counts of assault on peace officers with a firearm, and another count of assault with a deadly weapon, when the deputy responded to Maravilla’s residence after his wife called 911 to report a domestic violence incident.

Prosecutors estimate Maravilla could face life in prison. A sentencing date is yet to be set.