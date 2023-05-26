MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The former prison guard facing nearly 100 sexual assault charges made his first appearance in court Friday.

Gregory Rodriguez is accused of sexually assaulting inmates at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla while he worked there as a correctional officer.

The accusations date back to 2014 and include more than a dozen victims according to court documents.

He was arraigned in a Madera County court Friday and did not enter a plea.

Rodriguez is scheduled to return on June 22nd and is being held without bail.

Officials say Rodriguez could face a 300 years sentence.