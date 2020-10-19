92-year-old woman shot in Merced overnight

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 92-year-old woman was found shot in Merced early Monday morning, the Merced Police Department said.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 700 block of west Donna Drive.

When officers arrived in the area, they located the 92-year-old woman in the 700 block of San Diego Court; she was suffering a gunshot wound, but her injuries weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. The Police Department said it’s unknown if the shooting is related to the homicide that occurred Sunday night.

The Police Department is asking anyone with any information to contact Sgt. Solis at 209-385-4703 or by email at solisl@cityofmerced.org.

