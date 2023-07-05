FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 9-month-old and two females are in stable condition following a shooting in Fresno late Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Shortly after 11:00 p.m., officers responded to Garrett and Bardell Avenues regarding reports of shots fired with three victims.

The victims were in the driveway of the residence watching fireworks when several vehicles drove into the area, where officers say gunshots were heard and the victims were struck.

Officers say one of the victims was struck twice, in the chin and shoulder, and the second victim was shot in the thigh. The third victim, the infant, was shot in the lower leg.

Three vehicles in the area and a nearby residence were also struck by gunfire.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital and officers say they are currently in stable condition.