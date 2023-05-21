KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An armed intruder is dead after shooting at deputies during an almost nine-hour standoff that began Saturday evening, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say at about 7:30 p.m. a man was approaching his rural home near 8th and Denver Avenues when he saw an unknown man with a long gun inside his home in front of the window.

A verbal exchange between the two occurred before the owner got in his truck and took off calling 911, according to authorities. During that time the suspect shot a round.

Upon arrival, deputies say they heard several shots being fired from the residence. It was at this time that the SWAT Team, Crisis Resolution Team, and air units were deployed.

Sheriff’s deputies say a standoff began which ultimately lasted until 4:00 a.m. They told the suspect multiple times to surrender and even went as far as to throw tear gas to get him out.

Eventually, the Swat Team says the suspect made his way to the second story of the home, leaned out the window, and aimed at them. Gunfire was exchanged between the two parties and the suspect retreated back into the home after being shot.

A Squad Robot was then deployed to search for the suspect in the home and found him dead, according to authorities. He was struck at least two times, once in the right arm and once in the head and face area.

At this point, deputies say they are not sure if any of the gunshot wounds were self-inflicted.

The case is currently under investigation.