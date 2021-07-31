87-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Fresno, police searching for driver

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is searching for a driver accused of killing an 87-year-old woman in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night.

At 8:40 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Olive Avenue and Thesta Street after it was reported that a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they found an 87-year-old woman suffering from major injuries following the crash.

She was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where police say she later died.

While investigating the crash, officers learned witnesses had seen a white SUV hit the woman and stop briefly before fleeing the scene southbound on Fresno Street from Olive Avenue.

Police believe the SUV involved in the crash was a white 2006 or older model Ford Expedition.

Officers say the SUV should have damage to the driver’s side headlight and the area around it.

The SUV was last seen traveling southbound on First Street from Belmont.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this vehicle, please call Detective Robert Cegielski at (559) 621-5064 or Detective Jeremy Maffei at (559) 621-5058.