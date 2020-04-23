86-year-old arrested for possession of child pornography, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An 86-year-old man was arrested for possession of child pornography following an investigation prompted by a cyber tip, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Fred Lusk Jr. of Fresno was arrested Wednesday after members of the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force served a search warrant on a home at the 5600 block of N. Nantucket in Fresno.

As well as the arrest, investigators say they collected electronic devices containing numerous pornographic images of children under the age of 10.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about illegal sexual material being shared online to report it by calling 559-600-3111.

