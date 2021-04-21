8-year-old boy killed in Fresno child abuse case identified

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 8-year-old boy who authorities say was beaten to death by his guardians has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Jaeluv Smith, 8, was killed at a home near Belgravia and Backer avenues early Saturday morning, according to the coroner’s office.

Following a forensic exam, the coroner’s office ruled Smith’s death as “a homicide caused by severe blunt force trauma.”

Photo of Crystal Johnson, 47, and Patrick Johnson, 49 provided by the Fresno Police Department

Investigators have named Smith’s guardian, Patrick Johnson, 49, as the person who is believed to have killed the child.

Johnson’s wife Crystal Johnson, 47, has also been named the Sheriff’s Office as being accountable for felony child abuse against Smith.

On Tuesday, both suspects were arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact homicide detective Eden Cerda at (559) 621-2446 regarding case number 21020676.