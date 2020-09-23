8 shots fired in southwest Fresno injure man in his 40s, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Eight rounds fired in southwest Fresno Tuesday results in a man in his 40s receiving a gunshot wound to the arm, according to police.

Officers were alerted around 4:30 p.m. following a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Ivy and Reverend-Chester-Riggins Avenue.

According to police, the victim said a vehicle pulled up near the home where he and other witnesses were standing outside of and an argument ensued. That was followed by gunfire from the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle is described as a green sedan or small SUV. Police say the suspects are two hispanic men in their late teens or early 20s. The incident is not believed to be gang-related.

