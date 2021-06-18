8-month-old boy’s death ruled a homicide by Fresno County Coroner’s Office

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The death of an 8-month-old baby boy in Fresno last week was ruled a homicide Friday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

According to the Fresno Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:00 a.m. on June 10 a call was received about a baby not breathing. Deputies responded to the home on the 3800 block of Kenmore Drive in Fresno and found an 8-month-old dead.

An autopsy determined that the boy died due to blunt force trauma, making the incident a homicide. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the boy’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aurelio Flores at (559) 600-8208 or email aurelio.flores@fresnosheriff.org.