8 men arrested who allegedly agreed to meet teen decoy in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — Hanford police announced the results of an operation targeting human trafficking and sexual predators within the City of Hanford.

Investigators said over a two-day operation Hanford Police detectives along with the Kings County District Attorney’s Office arrested eight men who they said agreed to meet with a decoy at specific locations within the City of Hanford to engage in sex.

Officers said the men believed the decoy was as young as thirteen and as old as sixteen. After meeting the men at a location they were met by undercover detectives and taken into custody.

Police said all eight men were booked into the Kings County Jail.

Luis Galvan 22, Hanford

Juan Villegas-Ramirez 34, Visalia

Rosendo Bedolla 30, Tulare

Luis Torres- Suarez 36, Tulare

Clinton Alston 26, Lemoore

Luis Mondragon 20, Tulare

David DeLaPaz 20, Hanford

Pablos Benitez-Frias 46 Visalia