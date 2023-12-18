FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eight drivers were arrested during a DUI checkpoint on Saturday in the city of Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the checkpoint was held at Shaw Ave and Fourth Street from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. 18 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and 168 vehicles were contacted.

DUI checkpoint locations are based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes, according to police.

Police say drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.