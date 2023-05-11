ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eight people were arrested after being found with narcotics and a semi-automatic handgun Wednesday afternoon, according to the Atwater Police Department.

Police say at 3:00 p.m. they conducted a narcotics investigation after serving a search warrant in the 800 block of East Broadway Avenue in the Rancho Grande Mobile Home Park.

Officers say they found contraband in the form of narcotics, firearms, and money at the location. A semi-automatic handgun, 35 grams of meth, and 1.5 grams of fentanyl were seized.

The following eight people were arrested as a result:

41-year-old Tony McNamara of Atwater

38-year-old Jay Wedel of Atwater

37-year-old Brandon Lengling of Modesto

37-year-old Jessica Rueda of Atwater

35-year-old Avenell Ruddock of Atwater

32-year-old Brianna Chant of Atwater

31-year-old Anthony Hernandez of Atwater

25-year-old Thomas King of Atwater

Authorities say seven of the suspects were booked into the Merced County Jail while Brianna Chant was cited and released at the scene. The suspected charges included possession of narcotics with intent to sell, outstanding warrants from various agencies, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The investigation is ongoing as more information is being gathered and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Atwater Police Department at (209) 357-6384.