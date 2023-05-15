FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 79-year-old man who allegedly shot his neighbor in Fresno on Saturday morning has been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they received a call just after 10:00 a.m., alerting them to a victim of a shooting in the 4500 block of East Dakota Avenue.

Upon their arrival, officers say they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body, outside of a home.

First responders rendered aid to the victim, and he was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators say they believe a disturbance erupted as a result of an argument between two neighbors.

Police say a man later identified as 79-year-old Ira Lewis was detained, and detectives took over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000