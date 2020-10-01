$75,000 reward offered in Merced cold-case double murder

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A $75,000 reward is being offered for a 2006 unsolved murder in Merced.

The Merced Police Department said they are offering the reward for the Oct. 1, 2006 murder of long-time residents of Merced Bill and Lena Chapman.

According to Merced Police, the Chapman’s were killed in their home on South Bear Creek Drive then the home was set on fire to destroy evidence of the crime.

The $75,000 reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for the murders.

If you have any information, call Detective Pinnegar with the Merced Police Department at (209) 388-7712 or the tip line at (209) 385-4725.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.