73-year-old found with over a half a kilo of cocaine, other drugs, deputies say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
73-year-old arrested with over a kilo of cocaine, other drugs, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 73-year-old man is under arrest after he was found with a stash of illegal drugs, including over half a kilo of cocaine and half a kilo of heroin, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 2, deputies say the Special Investigation Task Force served a search warrant at a home inside the San Joaquin Village mobile home park at 336. E. Alluvial Avenue. There they found 51 pounds of methamphetamine, a half a kilo (1.1 lbs.) of cocaine, a half a kilo (1.1 lbs.) of heroin, one ounce of fentanyl, prescription pills, and processed marijuana. They also found two handguns, nearly 100 rounds of ammunition, and three magazines.

Detectives arrested 73-year-old Wesley Tsukamoto for possession of drugs and guns. He was booked into Fresno County Jail but was released later that day after posting bail. Tsukamoto is also alleged to be part of a wider federal investigation, prompting another arrest on April 21. He remains in Fresno County Jail on a federal hold awaiting court proceedings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NFL DRAFT
April 29 2021 05:00 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com