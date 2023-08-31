EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 72-year-old man died and a 64-year-old woman was injured after they were stabbed multiple times Thursday morning, according to the Exeter Police Department.

Police say at around 7:00 a.m., officers responded to a home for a report of a medical aid and disturbance call. While officers were en route to the call, the call was changed to a stabbing.

Officers arrived to find two victims with multiple stab wounds. A 35-year-old man who was still present at the scene was identified as the suspect and taken into custody, according to police.

Both victims were transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Despite life-saving measures, the 72-year-old man died. The woman victim is expected to survive. The identities of the victims have not been officially released.