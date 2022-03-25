MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 71-year-old man was found guilty of attempted murder of a police officer, according to the Mariposa County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the DA’s office on August 28, 2020, around 7:30 p.m. Mariposa County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at a residence to serve court paperwork, where they say they were greeted by Douglas Popke. At some point, deputies say Popke became irate and grabbed an assault rifle.

According to the DA’s Office, Popke began firing at the deputy. The deputy and Popke then exchanged fire and the deputy was able to get to safety according to the DA’s Office.

The DA’s office says sentencing is scheduled for June, 23 this year, and Popke could face life in prison.