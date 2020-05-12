70-year-old shot in gang-related shooting in Livingston, police say

A second man was also shot

LIVINGSTON, California (KGPE/KSEE) – Two people were shot in a gang-related shooting including a 70-year-old man in Livingston Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m in the area of Chianti Ct.

According to police, they got a call of shots fired, a second caller said a family member was shot.

When police arrived they found a 70-year-old man with a gun shot wound.

After searching the area officers said they found a second victim, a 36-year-old man, with a gunshot wound.

Both victims were transported to the hospitals with wounds that were not life-threatening.

Police said they believed the shooting is related to criminal street gang activity.

The suspects and weapons have not been located.

No other information was immediately available.

