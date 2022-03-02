FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Seven inmates were hospitalized Tuesday after deputies say they were exposed to an opioid suspected to be Fentanyl inside the jail.

On Tuesday at approximately 10:30 p.m., first responders recieved a call of an inmate having a “medical emergency” and not breathing. Medical technicians determined that the inmate was experiencing a suspected Fentanyl overdose. Narcan was administered and the inmate was transported to an area hospital and stabilized.

Later, six additional inmates began experiencing similar symptoms – but not as severe. Correctional officers administered doses of Narcan to those inmates and they were also taken to an area hospital.

Six of the seven inmates involved were discharged from the hospital and readmitted to jail. One inmate remains hospitalized under observation.

Deputies suspect that one of the affected inmates had smuggled narcotics into the jail.

“[The] jail has a robust system in place to try to keep all contraband, narcotics — any kind of contraband out, but obviously no system is going to be one-hundred percent effective so we do know that sometimes contraband does get into our jails,” said Steve McComas, the assistant sheriff for Fresno County, adding that the jail has robust systems to keep those unwanted items and substances out including body scanners and a new K9 officer focused on sniffing out narcotics in the jail.

No correctional officers are believed to have been exposed to the drugs or have experienced any symptoms, said McComas.