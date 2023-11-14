MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 7-Eleven clerk was shot after giving the suspect money during an armed robbery in Merced early Tuesday morning, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say around 3:00 a.m., officers received a call from a man saying he was shot in the chest at the 7-Eleven at Gerard Avenue and Carmel Road. Officers responded to the store and found the victim – who was identified as the clerk.

Investigators say they were able to view video surveillance from inside the store which captured the shooting. According to investigators an unidentified man entered the store and was armed with a handgun. Police say the suspect pointed the handgun at the clerk while demanding money. Once an undisclosed amount of money was removed from the register, police say the suspect shot the clerk one time in the chest and fled from the area on a bicycle.

Officers say video surveillance showed the suspect in the store was working with an accomplice who remained outside, acting as a lookout. Detectives responded to assist with the investigation and obtained information that the suspect possibly fled to a nearby hotel.

A SWAT team responded and searched several rooms at the hotel, but police say the suspect was not located. The hotel was in the immediate vicinity of Golden Valley High School which was placed on lockdown while the scene was still active. Officers have since cleared the scene and the lockdown was lifted.

No suspects have been identified. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Sergeant Kalvin Haygood at (209)385-6998 or by email at haygoodk@cityofmerced.org or Detective Christian Lupian at (209)388-7844 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.