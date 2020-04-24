7 charged with looting after burglarizing, trashing Visalia grocery store, DA says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Multiple felony charges, including looting, were filed Friday against seven people after allegedly breaking into, then trashing, a Visalia grocery store during statewide stay at home orders before stealing multiple items, including meat and toilet paper, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

The group of suspects, identified as Samantha Carrillo, 19, Jose Gerardo Orozco Gonzalez, 27, Alejandro Garcia, 19, Elijah Jordan Galaz, 21, Jorge Antonio Haro, 33, and Sara Lupe Fierro, 36, allegedly broke into the Jalisco Market, located in the area of 300 NE 3rd St., on Tuesday, said spokesman Stuart F. Anderson.

The DA’s Office said the group allegedly caused more than $400 in damage after defacing multiple items in the store with graffiti and destroyed property including flat-screen TVs, meat lockers, cash registers and a window.

The group then stole various amounts of meat, rolls of coins, money, beer, food and toilet paper from the store before leaving for an apartment.

Anderson said the group then hid the stolen items throughout the residence and in their pockets, a vehicle and dumpsters.

He added that the group then cooked the meat.

The group has been charged in Tulare County Superior Court with five felony counts consisting of looting, second-degree commercial burglary, vandalism over $400 in damage, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit a crime, Anderson said.

The DA also gave a second strike special allegation to Haro and Gonzalez under California’s three strikes law.

The group was also given a misdemeanor charge of being in possession of burglar’s tools.

The DA also charged Carrillo with giving false information to a police officer, a misdemeanor.

