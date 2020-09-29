66-year-old killed by alleged DUI driver while sitting in her car in Los Banos

LOS BANOS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 66-year-old Los Banos woman was killed sitting in her car by an alleged DUI driver Saturday night, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of west I Street.

Police said the victim was sitting in her car in front of her home when a black 2011 Acura TL driven by a 35-year-old woman traveling at a high rate of speed slammed into at least five vehicles.

According to police, an off-duty Los Banos Firefighter performed CPR on the 66-year-old as officers arrived, but the woman died.

The 35-year-old suspected DUI driver and her passenger were transported to a Modesto area hospitals with injuries. 

