65-year-old man arrested at Visalia park for possession of drugs, police say

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) –  A 65-year-old man was arrested in Visalia on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs for sales, and warrants, the Visalia Police Department said Tuesday.

Police say they arrested Raymond Leroy Whitfield after the Homeless Outreach and Proactive Enforcement Team (HOPE) made contact with Whitfield at the Lincoln Oval Park for outstanding warrants. 

Whitfield was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, 4.47 grams of black tar heroin, 4.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 5 Xanax pills, and packaging materials, according to police.

Whitfield was booked into the Bob Wiley Pre-Trial facility.

