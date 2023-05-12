MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drugs and firearm possession, the Merced Police Department announced Friday.

According to officials, on Thursday at 11:04 p.m., a Merced police officer said he observed a vehicle driving in the area of MLK Way & West 14th Street with an expired registration.

After stopping the vehicle, the officer said he made contact with the driver identified as 64-year-old Vincent McMurray. While McMurray was looking for his identification, the officer said he observed McMurray had a handgun in a bag.

Officials say McMurray is a convicted felon and was arrested. During a search of the vehicle, police say they found 16.8 grams of meth, and 336 grams of marijuana.

McMurray was booked into the Merced County jail for weapons and alleged drug charges, police say.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Olivas at (209) 388-7820 or by email at olivasm@cityofmerced.org.