PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 60-year-old woman described by police as operating a bicycle in an unsafe manner was arrested after officers say she was found with methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

According to the Porterville Police Department, Yolanda Hernandez was seen on Tuesday at around 8:00 p.m. in the area of Walnut Avenue and Hockett Street.

Officers say they conducted an enforcement stop on her and she was found to have three active misdemeanor arrest warrants, as well as approximately one ounce of methamphetamine and associated drug paraphernalia. Evidence suggested that the suspect intended to sell the methamphetamine.

Hernandez was taken into custody without incident. She was booked into Tulare County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sales and possession of drug paraphernalia.