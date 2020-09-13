60-year-old man caring for toddler struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man caring for a toddler was struck and killed Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash near a central Fresno intersection, according to Fresno Police

Officers were called to the area of Clinton and Weber avenues around 7:20 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers found a 60-year-old man and a toddler in the southbound lanes of Weber, just north of Clinton.

Several people had stopped and gave first aid to the man and the uninjured child before officers arrived.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Police said. The driver of the vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

There is no description of the vehicle available.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run crash is urged to contact Fresno Police at 559-621-7000 or the public can remain anonymous by calling 559-498-7867.

