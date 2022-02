CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six drivers were arrested over Super Bowl weekend for DUI in the city of Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officers say three people were arrested on Sunday alone. The DUI saturation detail was paid for by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, police said.

The department asks drivers to always designate a sober driver, or use a rideshare.