MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six dogs out of seven had to be euthanized after they were found by deputies in a really bad condition and severely abused, says the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.

Deputies say they responded to the 10000 block of Bandarilla in La Grange during the first week of August. Upon arrival, Animal Control Officers knew immediately they needed the assistance of deputies to make an arrest.

Officials say each dog had copious amounts of ticks, so many that at a glance they looked like large tumors, the amount of ticks caused severe anemia. Many of the dogs had rope burns into the third layer of skin around their necks from being tied up.

Unfortunately, deputies say the abuse of these animals was so severe that six of the dogs were unable to be saved. After being checked by a veterinarian, the six were humanely euthanized. One dog remains at the vet.

Photo Courtesy: The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office

“These photos are hard to look at, it makes me sick to think about the way these animals have been treated. I can’t say enough good things about the way our Animal Control Staff and the Deputies have handled these cases. Please, if you have animals that you cannot take care of, call our office, turn your animals over to animal control,” said Sheriff Jeremy Briese.