PIXLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six dairy workers were robbed at gunpoint while at work in Tulare County early Friday morning, officials say.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the six workers were robbed at the dairy in the 12600 block of Road 144 in Pixley. Deputies were called around 1:00 a.m. on Friday following the incident.

Officials say three armed suspects walked into the dairy and demanded money from six workers. They robbed the workers and then left. No injuries were reported.

No information on arrests has been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.