6 arrested in Visalia after finding drugs and firearms during search warrant, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Six were arrested in Visalia after authorities conducted a search warrant at a home Wednesday morning.

Authorities say they served a search warrant at a home at 9:47 a.m. in the 4400 block of W. Whitendale Avenue.

During the search warrant, officers say they located and seized 11 firearms, 11 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and other indicatives of sales of narcotics.

Three of the suspects were identified as Traci Wolfley, 52, Robert Hurlbut, 73, and Robert Lopez, 51.

The three were arrested for maintaining a drug house, possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of methamphetamine while armed, selling narcotics within 1,000 feet of a school and for conspiracy.

Authorities also arrested Pete Moreno, 49, and Heidi Alvarez,44, for possession of methamphetamine and Brian Dickerson, 51, for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say that due to medical conditions, the suspects were cited out at the scene with a court date to appear.

