6 arrested in online prostitution scam in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Six women and one male suspect were arrested after police in Fresno noticed what they say is a rise in the number of online prostitution ads.

In a statement released Friday, officers conducted a week-long prostitution sting targeting the ads which featured younger females who could be under-aged victims of human trafficking. The focus was to rescue anyone under-aged and identify their traffickers.

Following the seven arrests, officers established that the women were between the ages of 18 and 33 – meaning none were under-age. All the female victims were offered advocacy services.

Anyone with information about human trafficking in Fresno is urged to contact the police department’s Human Trafficking Hotline at (559) 621-5950.